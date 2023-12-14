Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD releases update on Officer Haley

Officer who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Brandon Haley.
Officer who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Brandon Haley.(LMPD)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police released an update regarding Officer Brandon Haley on Thursday.

Officer Haley spent nearly three weeks in the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop on Sept. 7. On Thursday, LMPD said his recovery “continues with encouraging progress.”

In a Facebook post, LMPD said Haley has shown improvements in his medical results and has overcome previous stagnation and is making positive strides.

“With the support of home health services and his dedicated team at the University of Louisville, he is steadily improving both physically and mentally every day,” the post said. “As we approach the new year, Officer Haley will embark on more intensive phases of rehabilitation, focusing on strenuous physical therapy. His entire family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and kindness received from the Louisville community. During this time, they humbly request your ongoing thoughts and prayers, which serve as a source of strength as Brandon continues to heal.”

On Sept. 25, Officer Haley’s family shared that he was back home after being released from the hospital.

