Louisville loses by 12 to Arkansas State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday was a drama-filled day for the UofL men’s basketball team, which issued a statement saying guard Koron Davis intended to transfer before issuing a second statement saying the junior guard had been dismissed from the team. The night didn’t bring any relief as the Cards lost to Arkansas State 75-63.

Louisville falls to 4-6 with the loss and the Red Wolves improved to 4-7.

“I think guys in the first half we didn’t play great. We did a decent job, not a good enough job, to be honest,” head coach Kenny Payne said. “In the second half, we played selfish. That’s evident by three assists, evident by guys just driving the ball and playing to score for themselves and not for their teammates. In the first half, we had a multitude of plays where the ball moved around and we got some good shots, but we just missed those good shots. The defensive effort, gambling on the ball, not keeping the ball in front – it all played a part in us playing on our heels on defense and them shooting 51%.”

The Cards had a slim, two-point lead heading into the locker room, but ASU outscored them by 14 in the second half to take the win.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, both were game highs. Tre White and Mike James each had 10 points. Skyy Clark added nine and Ty Laur Johnson had eight. After those five, three Cards had two points each to account for all of UofL’s scoring.

For the Red Wolves, Caleb Fields’ 20 led the way with Freddy Hicks (16) and Izaiyah Nelson (15) rounding out the double figures scorers. Dyondre Dominguez had a team-high 10 rebounds and seven points.

