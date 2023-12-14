Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville loses by 12 to Arkansas State

UofL senior JJ Traynor walking off the court after Louisville's loss to Kentucky Wesleyan in a...
UofL senior JJ Traynor walking off the court after Louisville's loss to Kentucky Wesleyan in a pre-season scrimmage. The Cards lost to Arkansas State on Wednesday.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday was a drama-filled day for the UofL men’s basketball team, which issued a statement saying guard Koron Davis intended to transfer before issuing a second statement saying the junior guard had been dismissed from the team. The night didn’t bring any relief as the Cards lost to Arkansas State 75-63.

Louisville falls to 4-6 with the loss and the Red Wolves improved to 4-7.

“I think guys in the first half we didn’t play great. We did a decent job, not a good enough job, to be honest,” head coach Kenny Payne said. “In the second half, we played selfish. That’s evident by three assists, evident by guys just driving the ball and playing to score for themselves and not for their teammates. In the first half, we had a multitude of plays where the ball moved around and we got some good shots, but we just missed those good shots. The defensive effort, gambling on the ball, not keeping the ball in front – it all played a part in us playing on our heels on defense and them shooting 51%.”

The Cards had a slim, two-point lead heading into the locker room, but ASU outscored them by 14 in the second half to take the win.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, both were game highs. Tre White and Mike James each had 10 points. Skyy Clark added nine and Ty Laur Johnson had eight. After those five, three Cards had two points each to account for all of UofL’s scoring.

For the Red Wolves, Caleb Fields’ 20 led the way with Freddy Hicks (16) and Izaiyah Nelson (15) rounding out the double figures scorers. Dyondre Dominguez had a team-high 10 rebounds and seven points.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday that junior Koron...
Koron Davis says UofL Basketball’s announcement of his transfer is ‘false information’
UofL junior running back Jawhar Jordan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and will forego the...
Jawhar Jordan declares for NFL draft, won’t play in bowl game
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Cunningham signs with Ravens, reunites with Jackson
Bev Yanez
WAVE News sits down with Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez