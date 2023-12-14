Mayor Greenberg gives update on addressing homelessness in the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homelessness is an ongoing issue nationwide and in Louisville, Metro Government is working to address the problem.

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Craig Greenberg gave an update on the Community Care Campus. He said it’ll be focused on families who are experiencing homelessness in the city.

One of the major goals the mayor is hoping to achieve is to reduce the burden on existing houseless service agencies, many of which he says are overwhelmed and experiencing rising costs.

Mayor Greenberg said that on any given night, approximately 15 families are on a waitlist to get into a shelter.

“This is an opportunity for us to close the gap that exists today for families who are trying to get off the street and this is critically needed,” Greenberg said. “The Community Care Campus, along with our efforts to build more permanent affordable housing all across our city will be transformation for Louisville.”

The Community Care Campus will include transitional shelter as well as connection to community services. It will be located south of the downtown medical campus in Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.