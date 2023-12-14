Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor Greenberg gives update on addressing homelessness in the city

Thursday, Mayor Greenberg gave an update on the Community Care Campus, saying it’ll be focused on families who are experiencing homelessness in the city.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homelessness is an ongoing issue nationwide and in Louisville, Metro Government is working to address the problem.

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Craig Greenberg gave an update on the Community Care Campus. He said it’ll be focused on families who are experiencing homelessness in the city.

One of the major goals the mayor is hoping to achieve is to reduce the burden on existing houseless service agencies, many of which he says are overwhelmed and experiencing rising costs.

Mayor Greenberg said that on any given night, approximately 15 families are on a waitlist to get into a shelter.

“This is an opportunity for us to close the gap that exists today for families who are trying to get off the street and this is critically needed,” Greenberg said. “The Community Care Campus, along with our efforts to build more permanent affordable housing all across our city will be transformation for Louisville.”

The Community Care Campus will include transitional shelter as well as connection to community services. It will be located south of the downtown medical campus in Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Donna Purvis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Ethics commission files complaint against Councilwoman Purvis
Courtesy: UofL Health
UofL Health marks 3 years since first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Kentucky
Nickolas Palummon was one of five UofL ROTC cadets recognized in a ceremony Thursday morning.
Day of commissioning held for 5 cadets in UofL ROTC
The carolers held red and green signs with doves and holly leaves bearing the messages...
Carolers call for peace with ‘Ceasefire Carols’