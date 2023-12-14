No one hurt after New Albany house catches fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - No injuries were reported after a house caught on fire in New Albany, Indiana.

The New Albany Fire Department was called on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of East Main Street.

NAFD crews got there within two minutes and found heavy fire on the side of a two-story home. The fire was under control within two hours, according to an update on social media.

A neighbor had already helped the homeowner safely get out while firefighters were arriving.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.