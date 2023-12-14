Contact Troubleshooters
Sherman Minton Renewal Project updates timeline

Most of the major work is expected to be finished next spring, with some construction lingering into the summer.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new timeline for the construction on the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.

Most of the major work is expected to be finished next spring, with some construction lingering into the summer.

Currently, the project to improve the double-decker I-64 bridge is in its fourth phase. Crews expect to have westbound traffic flowing on the top deck with eastbound traffic on the bottom deck by late spring.

The Renewal Project started in 2021.

