Students apply what they have learned from Explore Health Pathway

Students in the Explore Health Pathway applied what they’ve learned by doing health checkups and treating their teachers and other Ramsey staff.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s never too early to start giving students a glimpse of what jobs they could have when they grow up and students at Ramsey Middle School explored those options Wednesday.

Students in the Explore Health Pathway applied what they’ve learned by doing health checkups and treating their teachers and other Ramsey staff.

“Appointments” ran from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and included a check of adults’ vital signs including blood pressure, pulse and temperature.

The students have also learned CPR, wound care and how to process blood work.

Leaders of the program say it allows students the chance to explore possible career options moving forward for them.

“I think it’s important to figure out what you don’t like as much as what you do like so you can narrow down and have a more educated decision when they pick a career,” Explore coach Alex Claycomb said.

The students participating today have been on the Health pathway for two years. Students get to pick their pathway after experiencing all three of them in sixth grade.

