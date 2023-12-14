`There’s no security’: Safety concerns at Dosker Manor after woman found stabbed inside apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is recovering at UofL Hospital after she was found stabbed inside an apartment at Dosker Manor Tuesday night.

It’s the latest in a string of violent incidents at Dosker Manor and is amplifying calls for the city to do more to improve security at public housing properties.

There was a non-fatal shooting at the apartment complex earlier this month and a fatal shooting back in October. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Antwawn Shackelford.

“You can’t rest, you can’t sleep, there’s no security, there’s no freedom, there’s nothing here at Dosker Manor,” resident Rosalind Smith said.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have previously exposed the living conditions at Dosker Manor and the calls on the Louisville Metro Housing Authority to take action.

Residents said when they learned of the stabbing Tuesday night, the news wasn’t surprising. They said security does little to stop the violence and anyone can come and go from the complex.

“If somebody can just get in here and do anything to somebody like that, I mean, what is up with the security?” Smith said.

“Up on the floors and stuff there’s no cameras, and you just never know if somebody’s going to run up behind you,” resident Steve Moser said. “Even getting in your door you got to watch your back.”

We spoke to one resident who preferred not to be identified but said Shackleford was his next-door neighbor. He described Shackleford as a good man who left behind kids and a wife who had recently suffered a stroke.

“Living here for nine years I’m surprised I haven’t been shot yet,” the resident said. “My mother won’t even come over here and visit me. She comes and drives up but she won’t come in.”

“The multiple calls I’ve gotten to my office it’s like they’re just left to fend for themselves,” District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said.

Hawkins has been an outspoken advocate for improving conditions at the city’s public housing properties. She said she’s advocated for several residents to be moved from Dosker Manor after their units failed code inspection, but many still haven’t been relocated.

Hawkins said she’s planning to meet with the mayor’s administration and LMPD Chief Gwinn Villaroel on Friday to talk about the spike in violence.

“We’re seeing it more frequently in Dosker where you have a lot of disabled seniors that can’t really fight for themselves, that can’t really speak up for themselves,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said she hopes the new Louisville Metro Housing Authority Director Elizabeth Strojan, who is set to take over in January, will work to improve security at properties like Dosker Manor.

Hawkins said she’d also like to see more of a police presence, something Mayor Greenberg says he supports.

“This is one more example of why we need over 250 new police officers to be across the community that can be focused on preventing crimes like this from happening,” Greenberg said when asked about the stabbing. “We need more officers that are engaged in community policing.”

“Let’s not wait until something happens to your mother or your father or your disabled aunt or uncle before you want to take action on things like this,” Hawkins said. “Let’s be proactive before something else happens up there.”

