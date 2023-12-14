UofL Health marks 3 years since first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been three years since the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Kentucky, and it happened in Louisville.

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith was the very first Kentuckian to get a dose of the vaccine.

“The arrival of the vaccine demonstrated the best of medicine and our commonwealth’s collaborative spirit,” Dr. Smith said. “For the first time, we had a tool to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in a significant way.”

UofL Health has administered more than 170,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Kentuckians since then, including first, second, third and fourth shots.

