Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Winter Wonderland event taking shape at Shawnee Park

Thursday afternoon saw Shawnee Park in West Louisville transform into a holiday light...
Thursday afternoon saw Shawnee Park in West Louisville transform into a holiday light extravaganza.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday afternoon saw Shawnee Park in West Louisville transform into a holiday light extravaganza.

The Winter Wonderland drive-thru event returns for its second year Friday night.

Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked One West volunteers as they were setting up Thursday. The event includes more than 200,000 LED lights and promises residents a free holiday experience they’ll never forget. Anyone and everyone is invited to enjoy some holiday cheer.

“This event is for everyone, all over Kentuckiana,” Jessica Jackson, a One West volunteer said. “So, come and have a great experience in the West End with us. We’re going to celebrate the holidays and spread as much holiday cheer as we can.”

The second annual Winter Wonderland drive-thru event opens Friday night at 6 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday at Shawnee Park.

Organizers are expecting more than 7,500 cars to come through.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Members of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on 26th Street found debris scattered...
Armed carjacking ends in crash at Louisville church
Donna Purvis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Ethics commission files complaint against Councilwoman Purvis
Thursday afternoon, Mayor Craig Greenberg gave an update on the Community Care Campus. He said...
Mayor Greenberg gives update on addressing homelessness in the city
Courtesy: UofL Health
UofL Health marks 3 years since first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Kentucky