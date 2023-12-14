Winter Wonderland event taking shape at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday afternoon saw Shawnee Park in West Louisville transform into a holiday light extravaganza.

The Winter Wonderland drive-thru event returns for its second year Friday night.

Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked One West volunteers as they were setting up Thursday. The event includes more than 200,000 LED lights and promises residents a free holiday experience they’ll never forget. Anyone and everyone is invited to enjoy some holiday cheer.

“This event is for everyone, all over Kentuckiana,” Jessica Jackson, a One West volunteer said. “So, come and have a great experience in the West End with us. We’re going to celebrate the holidays and spread as much holiday cheer as we can.”

The second annual Winter Wonderland drive-thru event opens Friday night at 6 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday at Shawnee Park.

Organizers are expecting more than 7,500 cars to come through.

