1 dead, 1 critical after Domestic Incident in Portland Neighborhood

LMPD responds to domestic violence situation in Portland Neighborhood
LMPD responds to domestic violence situation in Portland Neighborhood(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after Louisville Metro Police were called to a home in the Portland Neighborhood.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel says officers were called to a home in the 400 block of North 24th Street around 8:45PM Thursday.

The Chief said a family member called 911 to report someone inside the home was pointing a gun at people, including a child.

The caller told police the person with the gun was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

LMPD Officers arrived at the home to hear arguing coming from a room upstairs.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said police tried to have a conversation but things escalated and officers forced entry.

Shots were fired, and officers started rendering aid to those inside.

One person died at the scene, and a man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD says guns were found in the room.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said there is no threat to the public.

Bodycamera video of the encounter exists and will be released within 10 business days, per department policy.

LMPD asked for the public to share any relevant video to the public.

