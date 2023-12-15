Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
Head on crash near Fairdale leaves 1 woman dead, another hospitalized
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Newburg Road

Latest News

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
Heavy police presence near Dosker Manor
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee