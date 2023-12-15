Contact Troubleshooters
Documents reveal new information in Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel’s case

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New documents released on Thursday say former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel paid former Scott County Sheriff Kenneth Hughbanks $265,000 in consulting fees.

The money was paid out of Clark County Jail commissary funds from March 2015 until December 2022, according to the documents. Noel was the sheriff during this time.

In November during a search of Noel’s home and his barn property in Utica, Indiana State Police removed cars, including a vintage Corvette.

Investigators believe Noel embezzled $45,000 to pay for the Corvette.

The home belonging to former Clark County Sheriff’s Office employee John Kimmick was also searched in November. ISP found two large shipping containers and a military trailer there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

