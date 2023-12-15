FORECAST: Quiet end to the week, active weather arrives this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pleasant Friday ahead with increasing clouds this afternoon

Afternoon showers for Saturday, with widespread rain into Sunday

A brief round of wintry weather is possible for Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will slowly increase into this afternoon with temperatures warming nicely to a couple degrees either side of 60! We’ll take it!

Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s for lows. Some of the valley areas could drop below freezing once again.

Skies will become overcast on Saturday with light rain showers moving in from the west during the late afternoon with widespread rain into Saturday night.

Rain showers will expand in coverage and intensity Saturday night as the low approaches.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.