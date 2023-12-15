Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet end to the week, active weather arrives this weekend

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown neighborhood.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant Friday ahead with increasing clouds this afternoon
  • Afternoon showers for Saturday, with widespread rain into Sunday
  • A brief round of wintry weather is possible for Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will slowly increase into this afternoon with temperatures warming nicely to a couple degrees either side of 60! We’ll take it!

Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s for lows. Some of the valley areas could drop below freezing once again.

Skies will become overcast on Saturday with light rain showers moving in from the west during the late afternoon with widespread rain into Saturday night.

Rain showers will expand in coverage and intensity Saturday night as the low approaches.

