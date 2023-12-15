FORECAST: Sunny Friday before rain chances increase this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chance increase Saturday night into Sunday

Chance for wintry weather Monday

Very windy and colder on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds increase today; however, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s for lows.

Clouds dominate the sky tomorrow, but we will remain dry during most of the daytime hours. Rain chances begin to increase by Saturday evening. Highs top out in the 50s. Rain showers will expand in coverage and intensity Saturday night as the low approaches.

Rain pushes into the region Saturday evening, with the best opportunity for weekend rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some rain could be locally heavy; we are monitoring that potential.

The beginning of next week’s forecast features much colder air and the chance of wintry weather on Monday.

