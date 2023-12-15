Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny Friday before rain chances increase this weekend

WAVE Weather 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chance increase Saturday night into Sunday
  • Chance for wintry weather Monday
  • Very windy and colder on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds increase today; however, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s for lows.

Clouds dominate the sky tomorrow, but we will remain dry during most of the daytime hours. Rain chances begin to increase by Saturday evening. Highs top out in the 50s. Rain showers will expand in coverage and intensity Saturday night as the low approaches.

Rain pushes into the region Saturday evening, with the best opportunity for weekend rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some rain could be locally heavy; we are monitoring that potential.

The beginning of next week’s forecast features much colder air and the chance of wintry weather on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

