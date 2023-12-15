Heavy police presence near Dosker Manor
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is advising the public to avoid the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
There is currently a heavy police presence near Dosker Manor.
This is a developing story.
LMPD posted the following Friday afternoon:
Heavy police presence near Dosker Manor. 400 block E. Muhammad Ali. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/TwSEBbz21E— LMPD (@LMPD) December 15, 2023
