Investigators in Jamey Noel corruption case discover patterns of ‘layering’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Documents released Wednesday show how deeply investigators are digging in the alleged corruption and misconduct case against Clark County GOP chairman and former sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel pleaded not guilty in November to 15 felony charges.

The most recent documents to be made public include multiple warrants. Indiana state investigator Lt. Jeffrey C. Hearon signed the warrants claiming investigators found patterns of “layering” when examining Noel business records.

“The goal of layering in a corrupt business practice,” the warrant read, “is to make the process of tracking money or assets through each layer of a business, in this case using assumed business names and separate accounts, more difficult.”

According to the warrants, investigators focused on transactions from the Clark County Sheriff Commissary Fund, Noel’s New Chapel EMS and Fire, and The Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association where Noel is chief. Investigators also looked into the records of eight businesses owned by Kenneth Hughbanks, a Noel associate and Scott County GOP chairman, who sold insurance to Noel and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant claims, “Several suspicious transactions were examined, and patterns appeared.” The warrant also alleges Hughbanks failed to report income from the Sheriff’s Commissary Fund, a four-year total of $165,000.

The warrant describes the case as an investigation into “ghost employment, tax evasion, theft, corrupt business practices and official misconduct… involving...Jamey Noel and his associate Kenneth Hughbanks.”

Hughbanks declined comment when contacted Friday. Noel’s attorney, Larry Wilder, said he would not comment until the trial.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.