‘It absolutely made us nervous’: Neighbors on edge after police shooting in the Portland Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is still investigating after a domestic incident ends with one person dead and a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the Portland neighborhood in the 400 block of North 25th Street but it is still unclear if police fired their weapons or those inside the home.

The street being filled with cop cars and seeing officers dressed for combat was not something neighbors in the Portland neighborhood expected to encounter Thursday night. But the news of violence does have some considering a move.

Police say a family member called 911 to report someone under the influence of narcotics inside a home on North 25th Street pointing the gun at people, including a child.

Officers say they heard arguing coming from an upstairs room when they arrived and after things escalated, they forced entry.

Shots were then fired and officers started giving aid to those in need.

And while most neighbors say they didn’t hear the gunshots, the scene itself woke others out of their sleep.

“We just woke up to a lot of screaming and yelling and flashing lights and we came to the door to see what was going on and it was a whole lot of police just everywhere,” nearby neighbor Katrina Hill said.

Hill and her husband live nearby with their three kids and say that it’s normally a quiet, kid friendly neighborhood, so seeing such an active scene scared them.

”It absolutely made us nervous because we didn’t know what was going on and nobody was really saying anything and we didn’t want to come outside and start asking questions but that’s why we just put it on the news and tried to wait,” Hill explained.

Hill said they waited until about 7 a.m. for the scene to clear and learned two people had been shot.

“It was unbelievable because we think they haven’t lived there long but they’re nice to us,” shared Hill. “It caught us kind of really off guard because they play with our kids. They’ve given our kids skateboards, Nerf guns, they’re really nice.”

The news brought back memories of an April shooting on the same street that left a woman dead.

Hill says the two shootings in eight months has prompted the family to consider relocation.

”Me and my husband had already discussed moving at the first of the year because there was an incident in April two doors down and she was a mother of four kids that my kids played everyday. So it really affected them.”

It is unclear who fired their weapon in Thursday’s shooting or who was involved, but in the midst of tragedy, Hill wants to make sure her kids understand the darker lessons of life.

”We just try to tell them that sometimes bad things happen to good people and it’s not in our control,” Hill said. “We didn’t have anything to do with it and we couldn’t have stopped it.”

LMPD says there is body camera footage of the incident and by their policy, we should expect it to be released within 10 business days.

Police asked for the public to share any relevant video with the department.

