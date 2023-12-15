'It’s a roller coaster. You’re just along for the ride': Louisville teen wrestles for ROH Women's Title in PPV main event

GARLAND, Texas. (WAVE) - When Billie Starkz walks down the ramp and into the ring Friday night for the main event of Ring of Honor’s Final Battle, she’ll be looking to show ROH Women’s Champion Athena and everybody else in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas something she and anybody who’s watched the 19-year-old from Louisville’s career already knows.

That she’s World Champion material.

Starkz, who’s real name is Lillian Bridget, has accomplished a lot in her young life. Before she turned 18, she had main evented a show in Japan’s legendary venue Kouraken Hall. She’s wrestled some of the biggest names in pro wrestling and was No. 96 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI 500 and 56 on PWI’s Women’s 200.

She did all that while balancing life as a high school student at Atherton, where she earned her IB diploma and was valedictorian this summer, and a transition to college life. She also managed to squeeze in a side job as a day care assistant teacher in between everything else.

Starkz said she didn’t have the “typical” high school student life. She wasn’t going to parties or the football games. She didn’t make it to her homecoming dances. Instead, her weekends would be spent in a different city. In a ring. Throwing herself and her opponent around. All while representing Louisville, Ky. (“by way of the stars”) as “Space Jesus” Billie Starkz.

Although, she did make it to her prom, she said with some pride, even if her prom pictures came decked out with title belts.

Through wrestling, Starkz feels like she’s become a more well-rounded person and also can be a role model for younger girls who are still figuring themselves out as well.

“I feel like wrestling has taught me to be a go with the flow kind of person, no matter what situation I’m in. Every single weekend is different. Every fight is different. It’s a roller coaster. You’re just along for the ride,” she said. “I feel like wrestling, the biggest thing it’s allowed me to do is inspire others. That’s one of the greatest things about being a professional wrestler — being able to inspire future generations. I feel like I have a deeper connection with the younger females in the audience who usually don’t get attracted to wrestling. I’m very grateful that I do bring in a different side.”

Beyond the jam-packed schedule of being one of the busiest wrestlers in the world and maintaining her grades in the classroom, Starkz also had to deal with some well-meaning concerned teachers.

As a freshman, when she came into school covered in bruises, it obviously raised some eyebrows and her English teacher called her out into the hallway in the middle of class.

“I’m like ‘What did I do? I haven’t done anything, why am I getting called into the hallway for?’ I am so confused at this point,” she remembers with a laugh. “My teacher goes ‘I think it’s a little concerning that you’re always covered in bruises.’ And I’m like oh my god, please don’t call CPS on my parents. They’re not beating me. I’m just going out and wrestling and beating myself up on the weekends.”

That hard work paid off as Starkz found herself signed to All Elite Wrestling, a nationally televised wrestling promotion that has quickly risen as the second biggest company in the world, where she’s been wrestling under the Ring of Honor brand.

For Starkz, that ROH banner is one that means a lot.

As a kid, she would go to Ring of Honor shows with her family and has been in the crowd as a young fan at a ROH Final Battle, the show she’ll main event Friday night.

“Truly, it made me smile. It made me happy again,” she said about main eventing. “The little things in wrestling are so special. Being first on the card or in the main event, truly, doesn’t matter, but knowing you’re going to be the star of the night just gives you a little more energy going in.”

Across the ring from her is the ROH Women’s Champion and her former mentor, Athena, who has run roughshod over the the Ring of Honor women’s division with Starkz and ROH backstage interviewer Lexy Nair as her Minions. Athena put both Starkz and Nair through Minions in Training (MIT), which mostly came at the expense of Starkz.

“When I got to AEW, it was like a whole new world. I was super excited. It’s been a blast being there but when I got there, I ran into Athena and everybody was warning me. ‘Don’t be friends with her. Don’t trust her,’” Starkz recalled. “But who better to look after you than the champion? Who better to learn from then a champion?”

Now, Starkz is hoping to show the champion everything that she’s learned from her time in MIT.

“Athena taught me everything there is about being violent and about tearing the world apart and taking what’s yours,” she said. “I think I deserve the right to be, I don’t know, an equal? I think I deserve to be more than an equal. I’ve done the work. I’ve done the stairs. I’ve been ready and I’m ready to take the title.”

Starkz has already accomplished a lot in her six-year career that’s spanned almost a third of her life, but she knows she can accomplish more. And the first step to that starts when the bell rings on the final match of Final Battle.

“It would be everything,” she said. “I’ve been showing my name again and again and again to make sure nobody forgets it. It would just be everything to me to prove to Athena and Lexi and everybody else who didn’t think I could do it that I did it.”

The show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be airing online with an Honor Club subscription.

