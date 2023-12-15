Juvenile in hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found a female juvenile who had been shot in the leg. Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
