Juvenile in hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a female juvenile who had been shot in the leg. Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

