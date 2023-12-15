Kentucky lawmakers discuss bill that would allow courts to seize guns from mental health crisis situations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill under consideration in Frankfort would allow the courts to take guns from people going through mental crises.

It’s a bill with support from Democrats and Republicans, but still, previous versions have never been passed.

The Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Bill, also known as CARR, would allow certain people, likely friends, family members and/or co-workers, to alert law enforcement of a person in a mental crisis.

Law enforcement could, in turn, petition the court to have guns removed from their possession. State Senator Whitney Westerfield, a Republican, is a co-sponsor of the bill with Democrat David Yates.

“You think it’s okay for someone near a psychotic episode or a break to be armed to the teeth?” he asked of the bill’s naysayers. “I disagree with that, but if that’s what they want to do I guess they can own that. There are some whose vote we’re never going to get.”

Representative Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge questioned the legality of such a bill as it relates to the second amendment.

“Gun control is not and has never been the answer,” said Maddox. “So often we are told we must do something. Yes we must do something. We must fervently resist any effort to pass gun control legislation, and we must be serious about analyzing the data and putting an end to these ineffective policies.”

Westerfield said Friday the second amendment isn’t black and white and the rights it grants is variable.

”Case law over the last 200 years has shaped those rights, expanded in some cases, limited in other cases,” said Westerfield. “This is no different.”

Whitney Austin, a workplace shooting survivor, talked with lawmakers Friday begging for things to change.

“We all believe in making communities safer through respectful dialogue, following the data, love for one another, seeking common ground,” said Austin.

Other critics of the bill have said there are already underutilized laws in place which could, for example, involuntarily commit someone to treatment.

Austin, though, believes CARR could prevent deadly shootings, more than half of which in Kentucky she says are suicides.

Senator Karen Berg lost her child to suicide last December.

“If we can do one thing in this state to prevent one parent from having to go through that, it is worth it,” said Berg.

Survivors of the Old National bank shooting were in Frankfort along with the widow of Tommy Elliot who was killed in at the bank in April.

They hope to see this bill pass when it comes up in January.

