LMPD confirms 2 officers fired shots during Portland neighborhood incident that left 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed Saturday that two officers fired shots during a domestic incident that left one dead and one in critical condition in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting happened Thursday around 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North 25th Street.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said a family member called 911 to report someone inside the home was pointing a gun at people, including a child.

A caller told police the person with the gun was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

LMPD officers arrived at the home to hear arguing coming from a room upstairs.

Gwinn-Villaroel said police tried to have a conversation but things escalated and officers forced entry. Shots were then fired, and officers started rendering aid to those inside.

One person died at the scene, and a man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD says guns were found in the room.

LMPD said Officer Shaine Edmondson and Officer Jeffrey Goldman were the officers who fired their guns.

(Story continues below)

Officer Shaine Edmondson (LMPD)

Officer Jeffrey Goldman (LMPD)

LMPD said both are first division officers who have worked for the department since April 2, 2023, and do not have any commendations nor any disciplinary history.

Bodycamera video of the encounter exists and will be released within 10 business days, per department policy.

“Again, I’m asking Louisville that we will truly come together and work together to fight this violent crime,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “Individuals in possession of guns in our city that should not be in possession of them. This must stop. I’m pleading for your help.”

LMPD asked for the public to share any relevant video with the department.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.