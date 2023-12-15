Metro Council approves taxpayer funding to be used for One Park project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council voted to approve a `TIF district’ for the One Park Development Project Thursday in a 17-7 vote.

Last week, the Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee voted to allow developers to receive about $114 million of its funding through Tax Increment Financing, or TIF.

TIF funding is when government finances a project by earmarking future tax gains resulting from the development. TIF funds are fronted by taxpayer dollars to fund the building of a project that is expected to repay that deficit through increased property and sales taxes once the development is completed.

At Thursday’s Metro Council meeting, council members explained that they’re trying to secure a state “signature TIF”, meaning the state would invest in the project as well.

If completed, One Park would include an 18-story building and bring hundreds of condos and apartments, hotel space, and businesses to the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.

The project is expected to create 700 units of housing, 55-60 of which will be affordable units.

The project is controversial among residents who live near the development site. One resident at Thursday’s meeting argued he believes the city should invest in other, more underserved areas.

“It’s one of the most expensive, exquisite pieces of property of real estate in Louisville,” resident Masoud Taher said. “It overlooks Cherokee Park, Cherokee Golf Course, Cherokee Lake, it’s a far cry from a rundown neighborhood or piece of property.”

However, the Metro Council members who voted to approve the TIF said the city will see a major return on investment. Louisville Metro Council President Marcus Winkler said it will generate more than 200 million dollars in incremental taxes, including 20% that the city will receive.

Winkler noted that the project couldn’t be completed without the TIF.

“It is a choice between 100% of nothing or 20% of something and I’d like the 20% of something,” Winkler said. “I’d like this historic investment.”

“It takes nothing out of our pocket but it definitely puts more into our coffers,” District 7 Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney said. “I think it’s going to be a great development, it’s huge, I don’t know that I would want it down the street from my house, but I’m telling you that this is a TIF that I can support.”

