Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Metro Council votes to block Cane Run Road development project

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council voted to block LDG from construction off of Cane Run Road.

People living in the community said the developer promised to build townhomes, but then changed the plan to apartments after Metro Council initially approved the construction.

Residents also requested another public hearing for the project after the video recording where a number of residents showed up to protest malfunctioned.

“This is not anti-housing,” District 1 council member Tammy Hawkins said. “My constituents’ voices were taken. They wanted townhomes. They were promised townhomes a year ago.”

The vote to block construction passed by a vote of 20 to four. LDG denied any wrongdoing throughout WAVE’s investigations.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Latest News

Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Newburg Road
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Officer who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Brandon Haley.
LMPD releases update on Officer Haley
Head on crash near Fairdale leaves 1 woman dead, another hospitalized