Metro Council votes to block Cane Run Road development project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council voted to block LDG from construction off of Cane Run Road.

People living in the community said the developer promised to build townhomes, but then changed the plan to apartments after Metro Council initially approved the construction.

Residents also requested another public hearing for the project after the video recording where a number of residents showed up to protest malfunctioned.

“This is not anti-housing,” District 1 council member Tammy Hawkins said. “My constituents’ voices were taken. They wanted townhomes. They were promised townhomes a year ago.”

The vote to block construction passed by a vote of 20 to four. LDG denied any wrongdoing throughout WAVE’s investigations.

