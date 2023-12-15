Parents shop for gifts free of charge at Wayside’s Miracle Christmas store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wayside Christian Mission brought back their “Miracle on Broadway” store Friday, right in time for Christmas.

Families in need had to sign up for the assistance in November. Friday they got to shop for no charge for toys, clothing and other items their children would like for Christmas.

Toys for Tots provided some of the gifts. Many other community partners stepped up as well.

This year, 500 parents get to shop in the Miracle store.

Wayside volunteers even helped out with the wrapping!

“The moms or the dads are the ones best gonna know what their child wants, what’s appropriate for their child, plus it gives the parents that feeling of being able to participate when normally they would not be able to,” Wayside Christian Mission COO Nina Moseley said.

The free gifts weren’t all. Each family left with ham, Christmas cookies and candy.

This was the 35th year for the event.

