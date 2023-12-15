Contact Troubleshooters
Prosecution rests case in Brice Rhodes triple murder trial

Rhodes told police he wasn't close with Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon, teens he's accused of...
Rhodes told police he wasn't close with Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon, teens he's accused of killing
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Brice Rhodes Friday.

Their final witness in the trial was the lead homicide detective who nearly choked up as he told jurors how police struggled to identify the bodies of the two teenagers who were stabbed to death and burned.

Rhodes is on trial for three murders.

Christopher Jones, who was shot to death in the street and teenage brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon, who were stabbed to death in Rhodes’ home.

After prosecutors wrapped up Rhodes’ defense attorneys asked for the judge to find him not guilty, saying the Commonwealth hasn’t made its case.

They argued inconsistencies between the co-defendants Jecorey Taylor and Anjuan Carter were impossible for a jury to sort out.

Circuit Judge Julie Kaelin denied the motion.

“They was in a gang, I don’t know we hung out in different crowds,” said Brice Rhodes during a recorded interview with police.

“What gang were they in?” asked an investigator.

“I don’t really know because I don’t really ask them,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes told police he didn’t really hang out with Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway during his initial interview with homicide detectives.

“I’m cool, we play basketball, I’m cool with a lot of people,” said Rhodes.

Detectives said they were led to Rhodes after they were able to identify Gordon and Ordway’s burned bodies. Lead investigator Aaron Tinelli said it was tough to start. The teenagers’ fingerprints were too charred and police couldn’t put those photos on TV.

“Nobody needs to see that on the news. If that’s your child, I’m a dad that would be devastating. I couldn’t do that,” said Tinelli.

A sketch of the two led to a tip from an assistant principal at Olmsted Middle School and the investigation began moving quickly from there. Rhodes’ defense team focused heavily on the back seat from his car. Police said it was cut out to conceal the murders, but attorneys hammered them for never actually finding it.

“In that report you recorded that the back seat was recovered from a dumpster fire?” asked a defense attorney.

“Correct, that is what I knew at the time,” said Tinelli.

The defense had Tinelli recount how he told a judge and a grand jury about the back seat and then had him tell jurors one was never found.

“There is no back seat,” said a defense attorney.

“No, no ma’am there is not,” said Tinelli.

Defense lawyers also poked holes in the DNA evidence.

They pointed out only Rhodes’ DNA was found on the steering wheel and gear shift of his car.

The defense will begin putting on its case Monday afternoon.

The judge told jurors she expects the case to be wrapped up by next Friday.

