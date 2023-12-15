Contact Troubleshooters
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

Before it was damaged, the controversial display, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, KCCI reported. He has since been released.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted on their Facebook page: “This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

