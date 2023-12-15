Contact Troubleshooters
Scott Co. sheriff running for state House seat

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton announced he is running for the state House.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton announced he is running for the state House.

He says he is seeking the Republican nomination for the 62nd district

The announcement came one day after Representative Phillip Pratt announced he would not run for re-election.

Sheriff Hampton is currently serving in his fourth term as sheriff.

He tells us Pratt has endorsed him.

