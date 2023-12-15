Contact Troubleshooters
State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong files for re-election

(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-Louisville, is running again to represent Kentucky Senate’s 19th District.

This district serves areas like Audubon Park, Seneca Gardens and Hollow Creek.

Armstrong was a member of the Louisville Metro Council before becoming a state senator back in March. Rep. Morgan McGarvey had previously served Kentucky Senate’s 19th District.

Armstrong posted the following re-election announcement:

