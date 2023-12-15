SWAT Team takes suspect into custody at Dosker Manor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department advised the public to avoid the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Friday around 12:30 p.m..

Original calls reportedly came for a “break in in-progress” at Dosker Manor in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The SWAT Team was then called to head out there.

LMPD said the efforts were inside building “C” and the focus was on an elevated apartment. It was believed there was someone barricaded inside an apartment and possibly armed.

LMPD then closed South Jackson Street between Ali & Liberty.

Around 1:45 p.m., LMPD said they took one person into custody and confirmed a few minutes later that SWAT was clearing the scene.

Police say there is no longer a danger to the public.

LMPD’s First Division Detectives are investigating.

LMPD posted the following:

Heavy police presence near Dosker Manor. 400 block E. Muhammad Ali. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/TwSEBbz21E — LMPD (@LMPD) December 15, 2023

There’s no additional information at this time. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.