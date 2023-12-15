Teenager in hospital after being shot in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the Southside neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Hartwell Court around 8:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a female teenager who had been shot in the foot. Officers gave her first aid until EMS could arrive.

The teenager was then taken to Norton Children’s hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

