UofL Department of Pediatrics staff decorates windows for nearby Norton Children’s Hospital patients

UofL Pediatrics staff decorates their windows(UofL Pediatrics)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Staff at the University of Louisville Pediatric Department are spreading holiday cheer.

UofL shared the pictures Friday on social media.

Colorful post-it notes now fill windows at the UofL Department of Pediatrics. It’s right across the street from Norton Children’s Hospital.

A staff member created a grid in Excel, purchased all of the Post-Its, then bagged them up for each window scene.

There are more than 16-thousand Post-Its, creating fun images such as Snoopy and Woodstock and Baby Yoda.

Friday afternoon, WAVE News Anchor Maira Ansari spoke with folks behind the project.

“I started with UofL Pediatric back in July, and one day I was just looking out, and we just happen to face Norton Childern’s and somebody had put a poster of a child,” Buffy Sexton, UofL Department of Pediatrics, said. “I just wanted them to know that somebody saw that somebody sees them and I did this little heart.”

She said that it took 13 people ten days to put all the images up on the windows.

