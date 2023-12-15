Contact Troubleshooters
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Newburg Road

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing Newburg Road Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of Newburg Road and East Indian Trail around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation shows that a woman was crossing Newburg Road when she was hit by a car, according to the release. The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.

When officers arrived, they gave the woman first aid until EMS could arrive. She was then taken to UofL Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 63-year-old Trinity Sullivan.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

