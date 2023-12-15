Woman identified in head-on crash near Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a head-on crash that happened near Fairdale has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 64-year-old Barbara White died at University of Louisville Hospital from blunt force injuries on Wednesday. Her death has been ruled an accident.

The crash occurred at 3rd Street Road and West Manslick Road on Thursday, Dec. 7. Louisville Metro police said a car was headed west on 3rd Street Road and hit by another car crossing over the center line while headed east.

White was reportedly driving the car headed west and there was a passenger with her. They were both taken to the hospital and the passenger was expected to survive.

No one in the car headed east was hurt.

The LMPD Traffic Unit started investigating the crash shortly after it happened.

