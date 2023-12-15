Contact Troubleshooters
Woman identified in head-on crash near Fairdale

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a head-on crash that happened near Fairdale has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 64-year-old Barbara White died at University of Louisville Hospital from blunt force injuries on Wednesday. Her death has been ruled an accident.

The crash occurred at 3rd Street Road and West Manslick Road on Thursday, Dec. 7. Louisville Metro police said a car was headed west on 3rd Street Road and hit by another car crossing over the center line while headed east.

White was reportedly driving the car headed west and there was a passenger with her. They were both taken to the hospital and the passenger was expected to survive.

No one in the car headed east was hurt.

The LMPD Traffic Unit started investigating the crash shortly after it happened.

