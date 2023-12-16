Contact Troubleshooters
Cleveland Clinic allergist speaks on Christmas tree syndrome

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas trees light up the season and bring that special holiday cheer.

But trees, artificial or real, can also carry things like mold or dust into your house, bringing with it ‘Christmas tree syndrome.’

“When people bring a real or artificial tree into their home and notice some worsening of their allergy symptoms, this can sometimes be referred to as Christmas tree syndrome,” Allergist Devon Preston said.

Preston says while pine tree allergies are possible, it’s more likely that other allergens are the source of the sneezing and coughing. Pine smell may irritate the sinuses and lungs. Weed pollen and mold can be brought in on real trees.

Preston said artificial trees contain allergens as well with how dust and mold often build up while it’s stored away through the year.

Taking allergy medicine or getting an air purifier may help treat any worsening allergies that putting up the tree could have caused.

“For symptom management, things like over-the-counter nasal steroids, nasal antihistamines or oral antihistamines can help with some of those symptoms,” Preston said.

Preston said to try to get rid of real trees soon after the holidays to avoid potential mold growth. For artificial trees, he recommends storing them and any decorations in an airtight container.

