Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Downtown businesses see string of similar break-ins

Businesses in downtown Louisville say they experienced similar break-ins around the same time.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, WAVE News shared the story of Rahul Lohar, the owner of a Subway on South Brook Street that was broken into four times in the span of two weeks.

The business is boarded up but still open after police said 58-year-old Bud Jenkins broke into the Subway, each time smashing the doors and windows with a rock. Each time he broke in, only chips and sodas were stolen.

Other businesses downtown say they experienced similar break-ins around the same time.

Taste Fine Wines and Bourbons in NULU is also boarded up after someone broke into the store three times in three weeks in November. Security video shows the thief breaking through the front door twice with a rock. When the thief returned a third time, the owners had put a deadbolt and grate on the front door, so he broke in through the side window.

Co-owner Mark Duffy said each time the thief stole bottles of wine and bourbon. The first time he said it was two or three bottles and the last time around 10 to 15 bottles were taken.

Between the bottles and the broken glass, the owners estimate the break-ins cost them about $6,000.

“It’s a challenge running a small business anyway and this just compounds the stress that you have,” Duffy said. “Hopefully we can get this resolved.”

Just minutes away, another Subway on South Hancock Street saw similar break-ins around the same time as well.

An employee at the Subway says the store was broken into four times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 24. Each time the windows were broken with a rock and only chips and sodas were stolen, just like the break-ins at the Subway on South Brook Street.

Duffy said LMPD is comparing their security videos to others to try to identify the thief. So far, no one has been charged with the break-ins at their store.

“Ultimately a detective called me and asked for all of the videos,” Duffy said. “Which we sent to them with the idea that they’ll hand it off to a group of people to analyze the videos and try to compare it with videos they already have to see if they can figure out who it is.”

Court records indicate Jenkins is now on home incarceration at Wayside Christian Mission.

A grand jury is expected to consider all three cases against him at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams
SWAT Team takes suspect into custody at Dosker Manor
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
Woman identified in head-on crash near Fairdale
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Jake Luxemburger
Jake’s Law would increase penalties for those who flee police
It took 13 people ten days to put all the images up on the windows.
UofL Department of Pediatrics staff decorates windows for nearby Norton Children’s Hospital patients
Morgan McGarvey stopped by the Arthur Street Hotel in Louisville on Friday for a first-hand...
Representative McGarvey reports decline in federal housing programs for families
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seal
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for 46-year-old man