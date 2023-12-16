Downtown businesses see string of similar break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, WAVE News shared the story of Rahul Lohar, the owner of a Subway on South Brook Street that was broken into four times in the span of two weeks.

The business is boarded up but still open after police said 58-year-old Bud Jenkins broke into the Subway, each time smashing the doors and windows with a rock. Each time he broke in, only chips and sodas were stolen.

Other businesses downtown say they experienced similar break-ins around the same time.

Taste Fine Wines and Bourbons in NULU is also boarded up after someone broke into the store three times in three weeks in November. Security video shows the thief breaking through the front door twice with a rock. When the thief returned a third time, the owners had put a deadbolt and grate on the front door, so he broke in through the side window.

Co-owner Mark Duffy said each time the thief stole bottles of wine and bourbon. The first time he said it was two or three bottles and the last time around 10 to 15 bottles were taken.

Between the bottles and the broken glass, the owners estimate the break-ins cost them about $6,000.

“It’s a challenge running a small business anyway and this just compounds the stress that you have,” Duffy said. “Hopefully we can get this resolved.”

Just minutes away, another Subway on South Hancock Street saw similar break-ins around the same time as well.

An employee at the Subway says the store was broken into four times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 24. Each time the windows were broken with a rock and only chips and sodas were stolen, just like the break-ins at the Subway on South Brook Street.

Duffy said LMPD is comparing their security videos to others to try to identify the thief. So far, no one has been charged with the break-ins at their store.

“Ultimately a detective called me and asked for all of the videos,” Duffy said. “Which we sent to them with the idea that they’ll hand it off to a group of people to analyze the videos and try to compare it with videos they already have to see if they can figure out who it is.”

Court records indicate Jenkins is now on home incarceration at Wayside Christian Mission.

A grand jury is expected to consider all three cases against him at the beginning of next year.

