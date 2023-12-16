FORECAST: Increasing rain chances overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain will continue to build in from the west for the rest of the evening and into the overnight

Patchy drizzle and overcast skies for Sunday

Blustery and cold for Monday with the chance of a few scattered snow showers east of I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will continue to grow more widespread overnight as the heaviest of the rain takes place while most of us are sleeping.

Rain fades near sunrise Sunday morning, with only a few pockets of lingering light showers. Gloomy skies continue for Sunday as we remain overcast and cool.

A few areas of patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out as highs only make it into the 40s and 50s. Any leftover rain ends tomorrow night.

Winds will really begin to pick up, especially by sunrise as wind gusts approach 20-25 MPH. Temperatures will be chilly, especially with the wind, with lows falling into the 30s.

The new work week begins on a cold and blustery note as winter-like weather takes hold. Anyone seeing rain showers will likely see a gradual transition to snow, best chances of this will be east of I-65.

Wind gusts will reach speeds of 30-40 MPH.

