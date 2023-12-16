FORECAST: Showers likely late Saturday, wintry weather by Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly dry through the majority of today, with rain chances increasing this evening

Patchy drizzle and cool temperatures for Sunday

Scattered snow showers, strong winds, and cold temperatures for Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will continue to build into the region for the remainder of our Saturday. While rain is likely, the vast majority of our daylight hours will remain dry.

Rain chances will quickly increase after sunset, with steady rain likely this evening. Showers will continue to grow more widespread overnight as the heaviest of the rain takes place while most of us are sleeping. Rain fades near sunrise Sunday morning, with only a few pockets of lingering light showers.

Gloomy skies continue for Sunday as we remain overcast and cool. A few areas of patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out as highs only make it into the 40s and 50s. Any leftover rain ends tomorrow night.

Winds will really begin to pick up, especially by sunrise as wind gusts approach 20-25 MPH. Temperatures will be chilly, especially with the wind, with lows falling into the 30s.

