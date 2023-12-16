Jake’s Law would increase penalties for those who flee police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a push to increase the penalty for those who flee from police in Kentucky. The effort is named after 10-year-old Jake Luxemburger.

Police say a man driving a stolen car crashed into the vehicle the 10-year-old’s grandmother was driving on I-71 in Oldham County.

Luxemburger died and his grandmother was hurt.

A new law proposed to a legislative committee would change fleeing police to a Class C Felony.

It would also prevent offenders from being released on probation, conditional discharge, or parole until at least 50% of their sentence is served

Lawmakers say a similar bill has failed to make it through the legislature.

