Jake’s Law would increase penalties for those who flee police

Jake Luxemburger
Jake Luxemburger(Family Picture)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a push to increase the penalty for those who flee from police in Kentucky. The effort is named after 10-year-old Jake Luxemburger.

Police say a man driving a stolen car crashed into the vehicle the 10-year-old’s grandmother was driving on I-71 in Oldham County.

Luxemburger died and his grandmother was hurt.

A new law proposed to a legislative committee would change fleeing police to a Class C Felony.

It would also prevent offenders from being released on probation, conditional discharge, or parole until at least 50% of their sentence is served

Lawmakers say a similar bill has failed to make it through the legislature.

