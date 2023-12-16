Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD swears in 20 new officers

Twenty recruits took the oath of office at Valley High School Friday, officially becoming police officers.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is still facing a shortage of police officers, but Friday, the force at LMPD got a little larger.

With these new additions, LMPD has 1,046 sworn officers.

That’s nearly 300 short of what the city budgets for.

Friday, Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked all of the friends and family who attended the ceremony and supported the officers.

“Everyone here to today thank you in some way shape or form for helping these officers for achieving this goal as they get started on this new career path,” he said. “Thank you, congratulations.”

Of the 20 recruits, six had prior military experience and five had law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

