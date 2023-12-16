LMPD swears in 20 new officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is still facing a shortage of police officers, but Friday, the force at LMPD got a little larger.

Twenty recruits took the oath of office at Valley High School Friday, officially becoming police officers.

With these new additions, LMPD has 1,046 sworn officers.

That’s nearly 300 short of what the city budgets for.

Friday, Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked all of the friends and family who attended the ceremony and supported the officers.

“Everyone here to today thank you in some way shape or form for helping these officers for achieving this goal as they get started on this new career path,” he said. “Thank you, congratulations.”

Of the 20 recruits, six had prior military experience and five had law enforcement experience.

