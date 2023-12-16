More than 8,000 wreaths laid on veterans’ graves for Wreaths Across America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people were at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to honor those who have given their lives for our country.

Volunteers for Wreaths Across America collected more than 8,000 wreaths to put on graves around the grounds.

This is the most they’ve ever collected, breaking the previous record by around 2,500.

“It’s important to honor our veterans both here and abroad, for the families as well,” Susan Kalmey, one of the organizers said. “It’s very important during the holiday season to not forget that these families have someone who’s not sitting at the table.”

About 1,500 people helped lay out the wreaths.

