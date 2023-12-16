Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Racing Louisville loses Monaghan in NWSL Expansion Draft

Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the National Women's Soccer League.(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League Expansion Draft on Friday, Utah Royals FC selected forward Paige Monaghan from Racing Louisville.

Racing could protect an initial nine players  on its roster and gained an additional protection pick after Monaghan was selected.

The other NWSL expansion team, Bay FC, had previously made a trade in November with Racing, receiving alternative allocation money and a third-round NWSL Draft pick in exchange for expansion protection and a second-round pick.

Utah elected to pass on its next three picks and didn’t select any more Louisville players.

“We are disappointed to lose Paige in the Expansion Draft,” said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. “Paige was the consummate professional on and off the field. She made a great impact here and will be missed in Louisville. We wish her all the best in the future.”

Monaghan made 28 appearances in her one year with the club, tallying four goals and two assists.

Racing Louisville now will focus on the transaction window, which opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 22. A second transaction window opens on Dec. 29 and runs to the NWSL Draft on Jan.12.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team takes suspect into custody at Dosker Manor
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
Woman identified in head-on crash near Fairdale
Toree Deneal Sims, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 12, 2023 on one count of...
Suspect in near-fatal shooting arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
UofL senior JJ Traynor walking off the court after Louisville's loss to Kentucky Wesleyan in a...
Louisville loses by 12 to Arkansas State
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
Kentucky football's 2024 schedule revealed
The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday that junior Koron...
Koron Davis says UofL Basketball’s announcement of his transfer is ‘false information’