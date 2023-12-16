Racing Louisville loses Monaghan in NWSL Expansion Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League Expansion Draft on Friday, Utah Royals FC selected forward Paige Monaghan from Racing Louisville.

Racing could protect an initial nine players on its roster and gained an additional protection pick after Monaghan was selected.

The other NWSL expansion team, Bay FC, had previously made a trade in November with Racing, receiving alternative allocation money and a third-round NWSL Draft pick in exchange for expansion protection and a second-round pick.

Utah elected to pass on its next three picks and didn’t select any more Louisville players.

“We are disappointed to lose Paige in the Expansion Draft,” said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. “Paige was the consummate professional on and off the field. She made a great impact here and will be missed in Louisville. We wish her all the best in the future.”

Monaghan made 28 appearances in her one year with the club, tallying four goals and two assists.

Racing Louisville now will focus on the transaction window, which opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 22. A second transaction window opens on Dec. 29 and runs to the NWSL Draft on Jan.12.

