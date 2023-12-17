Contact Troubleshooters
Corydon woman dies in crash while allegedly fleeing police

By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Corydon woman is dead after crashing her car while allegedly fleeing police Saturday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP spokesperson Carey Huls said around 7:30 p.m. a trooper was patrolling on State Road 62 when he saw a car on Water Street blow past a stop sign. The trooper followed the car onto Water Street and turned on his lights, trying to pull the car over.

Huls said the car made a U-turn when the driver saw the trooper and turned onto SR 62. The trooper followed, turning on his sirens. Before he could catch up to the car, it ran off the side of the road and crashed into a tree. The impact threw the driver out of the car, instantly killing her.

ISP’s Sellersburg Post was called in to help investigate.

Huls said the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

