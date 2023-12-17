Contact Troubleshooters
Fire in Jeffersonville hospitalizes 7

A fire in Jeffersonville displaced "multiple people" and sent seven to the hospital, including a firefighter who was treated for an arm injury and released.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in an apartment in Jeffersonville has hospitalized seven people, including one firefighter and displaced “multiple people.”

The call came in at 2:06 p.m. Saturday, with the first units arriving at the scene in the 1500 block of 8th Street, five minutes later.

JFD Deputy Fire Chief Michael McCutcheon said they had received reports of a rescue with a woman and some children in a bathroom on the second floor. One crew fought the fire while another orchestrated a rescue.

McCutcheon said the building was “searched thoroughly” but nobody was found.

Seven people went to the hospital after the fire, five with smoke inhalation, one with a possible leg injury after jumping from a second-story window and one firefighter with a possible leg injury.

According to a Facebook post by the JFD, the firefighter was released from the hospital after being treated and some of the residents went to the hospital “to be checked out.”

While the apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, it is not believed to be suspicious, but is still under investigation.

