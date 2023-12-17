Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A blustery and cold Monday is on the way with the chance of snow showers for some

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures turn colder overnight with winds gradually increasing near sunrise
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for areas along and east of I-65
  • Snow bursts and snow squalls will be possible during the PM commute, which could lead to travel headaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to stick around for tonight. Winds will really begin to pick up, especially by sunrise as wind gusts approach 20-25 MPH.

Temperatures will be chilly, especially with the brisk northwesterly wind. Plan for lows in the 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued along and east of I-65 due to the risks of snow squalls and snow bursts tomorrow from 10am - 7am.

With wind gusts as high as 30-40 MPH, reduced visibility and slick travel will be possible during the PM commute. Temperatures plunge into the teens and 20s Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A few flurries will be possible at times.

Once we factor in the wind, feels like temperatures will fall into the low teens with a few spots coming close to the single digits!

A breezy and cold forecast is on the way for Tuesday. Even with the help of sunny skies, highs will stay a few degrees below the 40-degree mark. Bundle up and stay warm!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Weather 9 a.m. - Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023

