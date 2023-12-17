FORECAST: A blustery and cold Monday is on the way with the chance of snow showers for some

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures turn colder overnight with winds gradually increasing near sunrise

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for areas along and east of I-65

Snow bursts and snow squalls will be possible during the PM commute, which could lead to travel headaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to stick around for tonight. Winds will really begin to pick up, especially by sunrise as wind gusts approach 20-25 MPH.

Temperatures will be chilly, especially with the brisk northwesterly wind. Plan for lows in the 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued along and east of I-65 due to the risks of snow squalls and snow bursts tomorrow from 10am - 7am.

With wind gusts as high as 30-40 MPH, reduced visibility and slick travel will be possible during the PM commute. Temperatures plunge into the teens and 20s Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A few flurries will be possible at times.

Once we factor in the wind, feels like temperatures will fall into the low teens with a few spots coming close to the single digits!

A breezy and cold forecast is on the way for Tuesday. Even with the help of sunny skies, highs will stay a few degrees below the 40-degree mark. Bundle up and stay warm!

