FORECAST: Chilly and overcast today, cold and blustery Monday

Clouds stick around today with seasonable temperatures

Cold and blustery tomorrrow, wind gusts up to 30-40 MPH

Scattered snow showers could leave a brief light coating for some by tomorrow afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gloomy skies continue today as we remain overcast and chilly. A few areas of patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out as highs only make it into the 40s and 50s. Any leftover rain ends tonight.

Winds will really begin to pick up, especially by sunrise as wind gusts approach 20-25 MPH. Temperatures will be chilly, especially with the wind, with lows falling into the 30s.

The new work week begins on a cold and blustery note as winter-like weather takes hold. Anyone seeing rain showers will likely see a gradual transition to snow, best chances of this will be east of I-65.

Wind gusts will reach speeds of 30-40 MPH. Temperatures plunge into the teens and 20s Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A few flurries will be possible at times.

Once we factor in the wind, feels like temperatures will fall into the low teens with a few spots coming close to the single digits!

