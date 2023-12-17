Contact Troubleshooters
I-64 W closed between Grinstead Dr, I-264 as crews work to repair Cochran Hill Tunnel

Officials expect I-64 W to be closed until around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Officials expect I-64 W to be closed until around 4 p.m. Sunday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around a 4-mile stretch of I-64 West is closed Sunday as TRIMARC says workers are repairing the westbound Cochran Hill Tunnel.

The closure begins at Grinstead Drive and continues to the ramp to I-264.

TRIMARC said the closure began at 7 a.m., and the road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route using I-71 and I-264, depending on the destination.

