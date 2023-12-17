‘I won’t quit until you are brought to justice’: Louisville family looking for justice three years after double shooting on Gagel Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mother and her family are still reeling three years after the death of their loved one and now they’re asking LMPD to step up.

John Johnson Jr. and Tyron Grant were shot and killed in their car on Dec. 16, 2020 at a food mart on Gagel Avenue in Cloverleaf.

And while the families say it’s considered a cold case, they feel there’s enough evidence for an arrest.

On most days, when Lakeisa Jeffery thinks about her son’s death it makes her sad to know that he is gone. But on the anniversary of his death, she gets angry because she feels not enough is being done to get justice for him and find closure.

The music blasting through the speakers Saturday is all that the family of John Johnson has to remember him by.

Johnson was known in the music industry as Rockstar but by his family as little Jay and on Dec. 16, 2020 he and his friend Tyron Grant were shot and killed in cold blood.

Three years later, and it’s still taking its toll.

“When they killed my son they got two for one because they killed my mother too,” Jeffery said. “My mother died of a broken heart because her grandson was murdered and she couldn’t take it.”

Jeffery says not much has changed in the status of his case since his death but she believes the evidence is apparent.

”They have the vehicle that the assailants were in that were across street. It was a black Chrysler 300 and they have it in evidence and they have never brought the person in that owns the vehicle in for questioning,” Jeffery said.

A year after the shooting, Jeffery says she watched a surveillance video showing the black Chrysler 300 in question and two men running to the car after they shot Grant and her son.

But knowing that information has led to nothing, enrages her every time this anniversary comes around.

”Each time I come to this date and I think about my son’s case not being solved and I think about how me and my family haven’t gotten closure, his children walking around without their father after three years, I get angry,” shared Jeffery.

So, they decided to gather at the scene to bring more attention to the case and to keep her son and Grant’s name alive.

She hopes the resolution of this case will lead to other families getting justice as well.

”I need to do this for us all because we have so many young black men taken away from their children and their families without even getting justice because nobody investigates their case and just throws it to the side,” Jeffery explained.

And while she knows LMPD has a shortage of officers and detectives, Jeffery still feels more should be done and leads should be followed.

Because while LMPD may have labeled it a cold case, the loss is still warm and fresh to her and a Johnson’s three kids.

”It’s a hard conversation with them because they love and miss him so much but I don’t even have to keep his name alive, they do,” said Jeffery. “They’re going to keep his name alive regardless.”

Jeffery says they will continue to release their love for John to the skies until the case is solved and those responsible for his death face consequences.

”My son’s name will not go anywhere. His name was John Robert Johnson Jr., Little Jay. You will hear it everyday and I won’t quit until you are brought to justice,” Jeffery exclaimed. “You will not get away with murdering my son. That’s not going to happen because he didn’t deserve this.”

Jeffery says they will continue to gather every other year at that same food mart on Gagel Avenue until justice is served and they finally get some closure.

WAVE News has reached out to LMPD for more information regarding the case and they say the case is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit and that it is active and ongoing.

They ask that anyone with information regarding this case can call their anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

