Louisville bounces back with 22-point win over Pepperdine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville men’s basketball needed a win Sunday against Pepperdine after a crushing loss to Arkansas State on Wednesday and archrival Kentucky on the horizon. The Cards got just what they needed in the form of an 85-63 win over the Waves.

UofL built its lead in the first half with a 22-9 run that lasted over 10 minutes and, when the Waves made a rally in the second half to cut the lead to seven, the Cards went on an 18-3 run to take control for good.

“First off, I am proud of the way guys played today, played with energy, played together. Seventeen assists goes to show that we are capable,” head coach Kenny Payne said. “I am always preaching that you are not playing against the opponent but that you are playing against yourself. That means it that it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, you have to conquer yourself.”

The biggest message Payne had for his team after the ASU loss was about not quitting on the team and his players took that message to heart.

“I feel like this is a big step for us, especially after the effort we put in last game,” Mike James said. “We had to look at ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves ‘Did we quit on ourselves, our teammates, and our coaches?’ We all said ‘no,’ and just had to come out today and prove it, our next step is to come out and do it consistently.”

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led the way for the Cards with 20 points and 12 rebounds, both game-highs. James had 19 points, shooting 50% from the field and 3-4 from downtown.

“The Arkansas State game hit home for me; at the end of the game our fans were booing us. That’s something I have never experienced, and never want to feel that way again. Also, throughout the week my teammates and staff felt I was getting tired quicker. Whenever I feel myself hitting that wall I try to focus and keep going until I get called to the bench,” Huntley-Hatfield said about the game. “I trust these guys and they trust me, and I want it just as bad as they do. I’m never going to stop loving them and I’m never going to stop fighting for them. This is a special team. I feel like this is a step but we aren’t there yet and we are going to keep building off today.”

With rumors about Payne’s job being in jeopardy after the ASU loss, he said he didn’t focus on that going into Sunday’s game.

“I did not feel like (I was coaching for my job), but I wouldn’t feel like that no matter what,” he said. “I go out and focus on the team. I didn’t come here for me. I came here for them and this community.”

Up next for the Cards is No. 14 Kentucky who are coming off a big win of their own against No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday. Huntley-Hatfield said the win Sunday was big for them going into that game.

“This is huge for us considering we weren’t happy with our effort from the last game. We felt good coming out for warmups today and we knew something had to change to get the win,” he said. “We have a big game on Thursday but we try and bring the same intensity no matter who we’re playing and just believe in each other.”

The UofL/UK game tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 at the KFC Yum! Center.

