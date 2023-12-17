Man in hospital after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1600 block of South 30th Street around 3 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Mitchell said he was taken to UofL Hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.