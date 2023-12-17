Moore girls’ basketball team holds arts and crafts fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Moore Lady Mustangs are raising funds in a unique way.

The girls’ basketball team held its annual arts and crafts fair at Moore High School. Players helped vendors set up early, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, and have been working throughout the day.

Head coach Chelsea Hoke said it’s about more than just raising money for the team.

“We’re trying to build a culture and improve the culture that’s here and keep it going,” she said. “Part of that is getting the kids and the community and the community to meet with the kids so that everybody can see that there’s a lot of good things going on here.”

The boys’ team also held a basketball jamboree for elementary school kids. All the money raised will go towards things like other events and buying uniforms.

